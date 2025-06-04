Financial Management Professionals Inc. Raises Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 7,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 586,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,290,000 after buying an additional 16,719 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 32,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addis & Hill Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $188.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.08 and its 200 day moving average is $182.28. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $170.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Baird R W raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.41.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

