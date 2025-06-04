Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 29,400 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,173,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,011,000 after buying an additional 681,242 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,184,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,424 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $292,959,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,848,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 12,689,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,914,000 after buying an additional 3,924,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $84,534.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE stock opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average is $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Daiwa America lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.