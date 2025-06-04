iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Lifted by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $103.30 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.78.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

