Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) is TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,338 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $6,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FBND. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FBND opened at $45.08 on Wednesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.30.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

