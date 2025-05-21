PharVision Advisers LLC Buys New Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 55,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 2,278.8% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Hanesbrands Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of HBI opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.82. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $9.10.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 108.01% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $760.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Profile

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.