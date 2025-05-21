Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Issues Earnings Results

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.16, Zacks reports. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $647.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Modine Manufacturing updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of MOD stock opened at $104.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.87 and its 200 day moving average is $103.97. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $64.79 and a 12 month high of $146.84.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Modine Manufacturing announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MOD

Insider Activity at Modine Manufacturing

In other news, Director William A. Wulfsohn bought 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.43 per share, with a total value of $200,957.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,012.11. The trade was a 53.30% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Modine Manufacturing

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Modine Manufacturing stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Modine Manufacturing worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.