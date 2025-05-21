Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:HIO)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of HIO stock opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $4.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. ( NYSE:HIO Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

