Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.630-1.690 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.33.

KEYS opened at $162.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.01 and a 200 day moving average of $159.63. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $186.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $562,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,834,765. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,085 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

