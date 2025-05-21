Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EHI opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.63.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

