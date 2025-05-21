iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.68 and last traded at $25.58, with a volume of 460970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $709.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average of $22.99.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 557.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

About iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

