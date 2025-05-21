Twinbeech Capital LP Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Twinbeech Capital LP raised its holdings in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 672.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,784 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP owned about 0.22% of PHINIA worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PHINIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,874,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in PHINIA by 336.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 56,114 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of PHINIA by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 239,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,552,000 after buying an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PHINIA by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PHINIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PHIN shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of PHINIA in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PHINIA from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of PHINIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of PHINIA in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of PHINIA in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

Shares of PHIN stock opened at $43.95 on Wednesday. PHINIA Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $57.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.10). PHINIA had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other PHINIA news, CEO Brady D. Ericson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.73 per share, with a total value of $397,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,588.78. This represents a 2.34% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

