Connective Capital Management LLC Makes New $500,000 Investment in Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX)

Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 91,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. EVE makes up 0.6% of Connective Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of EVE by 594.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 37,602 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of EVE by 296.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 29,029 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of EVE by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of EVE by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of EVE by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 42,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of EVE in a research report on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of EVE in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Shares of EVE stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. Eve Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.11.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Eve Holding, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company focused on the aviation sector. The company was founded on 7th August, 2020 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

