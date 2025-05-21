Voloridge Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 341,735 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $71,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $909,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,378,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,629,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029,596 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $508,199,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,064,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $581,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,825 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,992,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 20,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $3,322,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,181.25. The trade was a 45.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 37,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.33, for a total transaction of $5,802,620.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,976,974.99. This trade represents a 45.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,675 shares of company stock valued at $27,062,559. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TE Connectivity Price Performance
TE Connectivity stock opened at $162.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $116.30 and a 52 week high of $164.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TE Connectivity Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This is a boost from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 62.42%.
TE Connectivity Company Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TE Connectivity
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Top 5 Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Right Now
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Viking Holdings Posts Strong Q1, Eyes Growth Ahead
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 2 Reasons Netflix’s 40% Rally Is Far From Over
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.