USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 3,695 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,075 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $13,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.59.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $295.84 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.32 and a 52 week high of $326.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $269.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.57.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,671.87. The trade was a 44.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

