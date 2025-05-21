Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,663,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,732,000 after buying an additional 226,275 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,768,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,829,000 after buying an additional 76,987 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Alliant Energy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,012,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,724,000 after buying an additional 499,802 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,695,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,017,000 after buying an additional 102,601 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 9,113.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,187,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,640,000 after buying an additional 4,141,895 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $63.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.93. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.58.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.5075 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

