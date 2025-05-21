NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stake Reduced by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,562 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in NMI by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 88,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,347 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of NMI by 264.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after acquiring an additional 280,809 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth $8,122,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 127,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 14,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $38.63 on Wednesday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.59 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.64.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $173.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.04 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.32% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of NMI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

In other NMI news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 13,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $466,227.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,824,585.76. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Pollitzer sold 57,166 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $2,088,845.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,038,651.10. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,235 shares of company stock worth $4,113,998. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

