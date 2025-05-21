iSAM Funds UK Ltd Sells 1,141 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd decreased its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in CarMax were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in CarMax by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in CarMax by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 48,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $66.75 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $91.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMX. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mitchell D. Steenrod purchased 1,300 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.49 per share, for a total transaction of $85,137.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,957.73. This trade represents a 4.03% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

