Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $73.73 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 153.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,290 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,650 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $73,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 231,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 1.9%

D.R. Horton stock opened at $122.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.44 and a 52-week high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.11.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.15.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

