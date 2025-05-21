Intellia Therapeutics’ (NTLA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $55.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Up 6.7%

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $28.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.33.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 million. The business’s revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,011,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,508,000 after purchasing an additional 474,629 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,752,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,447,000 after purchasing an additional 561,978 shares in the last quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $43,177,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,865,000 after buying an additional 45,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,998,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,300,000 after buying an additional 970,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

