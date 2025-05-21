Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,576 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Alaska Air Group worth $63,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC now owns 350,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,134,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,277 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 37,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 18,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.83.

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $52.39 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.62 and a one year high of $78.08. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.42.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $503,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,808.40. This trade represents a 16.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Stories

