AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Insider Ryan Stahl Sells 8,999 Shares

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Stahl sold 8,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $87,650.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 667,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,498,781.24. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
AvidXchange Price Performance
Shares of AVDX opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.47. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 243.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.
AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). AvidXchange had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $115.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.98 million. Equities analysts predict that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvidXchange
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AVDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of AvidXchange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of AvidXchange from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVDX
About AvidXchange
AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AvidXchange
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Top 5 Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Right Now
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Viking Holdings Posts Strong Q1, Eyes Growth Ahead
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 2 Reasons Netflix’s 40% Rally Is Far From Over
Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.