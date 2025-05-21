Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Director David Michael Johnson Acquires 20,000 Shares

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) Director David Michael Johnson purchased 20,000 shares of Aura Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 166,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,218.30. The trade was a 13.68% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aura Biosciences Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Aura Biosciences stock opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.43. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $12.38.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts predict that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 target price on Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Lifesci Capital raised Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities set a $19.00 target price on Aura Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aura Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $3,460,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,319,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,453,000 after acquiring an additional 781,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 138,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

