Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.000-0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Amer Sports also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.670-0.720 EPS.

Amer Sports Trading Up 18.6%

AS opened at $37.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average is $27.01. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.91, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.76. Amer Sports has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Amer Sports had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.15%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amer Sports will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amer Sports has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amer Sports stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,173,674 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 358,536 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Amer Sports worth $31,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

