Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Plans $0.37 Monthly Dividend

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.365 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of TYG stock opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

