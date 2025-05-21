Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $2.14 (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 2.1363 per share by the transportation company on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has raised its dividend by an average of 35.1% per year over the last three years.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Performance

Shares of OMAB stock opened at $100.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.13. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.90. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12 month low of $59.08 and a 12 month high of $102.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 51.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OMAB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000. Institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

