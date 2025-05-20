White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,762 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 100.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $99.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $149.57. The stock has a market cap of $84.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.03 and a 200-day moving average of $117.25.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Galvan Research lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.