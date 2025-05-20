Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 473,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,253 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.31% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $93,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,384.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,400,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,582,000 after buying an additional 4,332,864 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,998,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,365,000 after acquiring an additional 180,662 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,400,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,749,000 after acquiring an additional 18,066 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,781,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,004,000 after acquiring an additional 173,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,693,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,715,000 after acquiring an additional 145,622 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR opened at $193.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.06. The company has a market cap of $103.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.06. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.23 and a 1 year high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

