ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06, Zacks reports. ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 217.64% and a negative return on equity of 62.92%.
ProPhase Labs Trading Up 7.3%
PRPH stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.34. 14,052,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,747,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53. ProPhase Labs has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $5.45.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
About ProPhase Labs
ProPhase Labs, Inc develops and commercializes novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. It operates through two segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. The company provides a range of TK supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.
