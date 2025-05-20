Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BBWI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,828,358. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.87. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,306,000 after buying an additional 208,036 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7.6% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,016,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,029,000 after buying an additional 781,681 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,494,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,317,000 after acquiring an additional 445,887 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 14,732.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,798,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,422,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,397,000 after purchasing an additional 243,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

