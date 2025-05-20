Mizuho Has Lowered Expectations for Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Stock Price

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Mizuho from $218.00 to $212.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TRGP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $199.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $227.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Targa Resources from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.79.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

TRGP traded down $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.03. 248,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,303. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.32. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $113.65 and a fifty-two week high of $218.51. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer R. Kneale sold 29,887 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $5,750,856.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 227,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,731,100.98. This trade represents a 11.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Waters S. Iv Davis sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total value of $429,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,899 shares in the company, valued at $568,957.74. This represents a 43.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,914 shares of company stock valued at $22,613,288 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 2,753.4% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after buying an additional 53,389 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 19.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,034,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $153,124,000 after buying an additional 168,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

