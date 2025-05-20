Delta Investment Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Delta Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,869 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $208.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.61. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $244.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

