JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) is CoreView Capital Management Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

CoreView Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 204.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,399,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,299,872 shares during the period. JD.com accounts for approximately 23.1% of CoreView Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. CoreView Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $221,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD stock opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.74. The company has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. This is a boost from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.84%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Dbs Bank upgraded JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.42.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

