13,633 Shares in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Acquired by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,633 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDFS. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,063,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,802,000 after purchasing an additional 161,306 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $2,482,000. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,817,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,218,000 after purchasing an additional 57,950 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 418,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after purchasing an additional 53,037 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 44,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PDF Solutions

In other news, Director Michael B. Gustafson purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.06 per share, for a total transaction of $92,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,556.44. The trade was a 21.54% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Kachig Kibarian acquired 34,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $783,316.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,507,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,162,153.60. This trade represents a 1.39% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 45,856 shares of company stock worth $1,021,432. Company insiders own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.91 million, a P/E ratio of 193.90 and a beta of 1.47.

PDFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on PDF Solutions from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on PDF Solutions from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th.

PDF Solutions Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

