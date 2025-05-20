Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Lowers Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 553,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,495 shares during the quarter. Dover comprises about 1.3% of Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Dover were worth $103,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Dover by 1,332.8% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 22,777 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 154,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 253,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,592 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOV. Mizuho set a $215.00 price target on Dover in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $244.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.75.

Dover Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of DOV stock opened at $186.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $143.04 and a 12 month high of $222.31. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.10.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 32.95%. Dover’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.