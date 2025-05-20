Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on June 2nd

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.4%
Shares of NYSE:DMO opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $12.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.78.
About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
