Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on June 2nd

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:DMO opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $12.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. ( NYSE:DMO Free Report ) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,116 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.