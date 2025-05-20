Kinloch Capital LLC Sells 4,548 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Kinloch Capital LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,975,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $158.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $127.35 and a one year high of $169.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.80.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.