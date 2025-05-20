Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Sold by Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A.

Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. lessened its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 380,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,233 shares during the period. Intra-Cellular Therapies accounts for approximately 3.8% of Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $31,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,721,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $811,928,000 after acquiring an additional 93,107 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,347,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,077,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,006,000 after purchasing an additional 87,582 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,040,000 after buying an additional 399,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,776,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,405,000 after buying an additional 23,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ITCI. Mizuho lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.70.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $131.87 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.09 and a 1 year high of $131.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $199.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.08 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

