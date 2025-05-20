Science Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 8 (LON:SAG)

Science Group plc (LON:SAG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share on Friday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Science Group Stock Up 1.7%
LON:SAG opened at GBX 478 ($6.38) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £213.67 million, a P/E ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 0.46. Science Group has a 1-year low of GBX 327.96 ($4.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 494 ($6.60). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 428.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 445.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
Science Group (LON:SAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 26.50 ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Science Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Science Group will post 27.3000005 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 758 ($10.12) price objective on shares of Science Group in a research note on Monday, March 24th.
Science Group plc, a science, engineering, and technology business company, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Services Operating Business, Product Operating Business, and Freehold Properties.
