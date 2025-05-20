Science Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 8 (LON:SAG)

Science Group plc (LON:SAG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share on Friday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Science Group Stock Up 1.7%

LON:SAG opened at GBX 478 ($6.38) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £213.67 million, a P/E ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 0.46. Science Group has a 1-year low of GBX 327.96 ($4.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 494 ($6.60). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 428.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 445.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Science Group (LON:SAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 26.50 ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Science Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Science Group will post 27.3000005 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Science Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, insider Daniel Edwards purchased 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.68) per share, for a total transaction of £28,334.75 ($37,845.27). Also, insider Martyn Roy Ratcliffe purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.48) per share, for a total transaction of £41,000 ($54,761.59). 24.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 758 ($10.12) price objective on shares of Science Group in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

Science Group Company Profile

Science Group plc, a science, engineering, and technology business company, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Services Operating Business, Product Operating Business, and Freehold Properties.

See Also

