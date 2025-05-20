What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for Celcuity Q1 Earnings?

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Celcuity in a report issued on Monday, May 19th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.09) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celcuity’s current full-year earnings is ($2.62) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Celcuity’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Celcuity Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of CELC opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. Celcuity has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $19.77. The firm has a market cap of $404.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a current ratio of 10.35.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

