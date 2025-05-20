Vance Wealth LLC Has $5.73 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Vance Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.2% of Vance Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Vance Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IWS opened at $130.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.89 and a 200 day moving average of $129.46. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $140.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

