iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Wilshire Advisors LLC

Wilshire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 503,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,811 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 17.8% of Wilshire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wilshire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $48,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,495,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463,618 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,545,901,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,836,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,758 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,597,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,705 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,758,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.63 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.63 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $123.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.87.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

