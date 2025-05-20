Kinloch Capital LLC Buys 1,567 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Kinloch Capital LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Federal Realty Investment Trust accounts for 1.9% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 592.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.75 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:FRT opened at $97.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $80.65 and a 52-week high of $118.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.36 and its 200 day moving average is $104.10.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.07%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

