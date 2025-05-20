Vista Investment Management Sells 150 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Vista Investment Management reduced its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 6,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in ResMed by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in ResMed by 1,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.71, for a total transaction of $455,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,127,890.78. This trade represents a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $1,680,688.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,580,799.20. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,949 shares of company stock valued at $11,335,320 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ResMed from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ResMed

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of RMD opened at $252.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.17. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.42 and a twelve month high of $263.05.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.