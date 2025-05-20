Vance Wealth LLC Sells 359 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Vance Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Vance Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Vance Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,658,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,402,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,366,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,677,000 after acquiring an additional 143,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 987,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,442,000 after purchasing an additional 69,868 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $122.67 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $102.24 and a 52 week high of $136.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

