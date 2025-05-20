Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,554 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $28,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $61.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.63. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

