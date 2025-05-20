Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Sells 209,818 Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. lessened its position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,818 shares during the period. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A.’s holdings in Viridian Therapeutics were worth $8,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,845,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 2,847.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,326,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,799 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP raised its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 4,522,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,701,000 after buying an additional 771,796 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,881,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,776,000 after purchasing an additional 698,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,087,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,850,000 after buying an additional 662,634 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRDN. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

VRDN stock opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.55, a current ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.04. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.57.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.16 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.12% and a negative net margin of 85,127.16%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

