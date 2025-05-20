59,204 Shares in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Purchased by Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A.

Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,000. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. owned about 0.15% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TARS. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 345.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 76,538 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,500,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,432,000 after purchasing an additional 321,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TARS stock opened at $45.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.01 and a 200-day moving average of $49.22. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $57.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.05. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 103.64% and a negative return on equity of 55.86%. The company had revenue of $78.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 7,131 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $330,093.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,273,628.80. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 3,084 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $154,539.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 51,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,288.32. This represents a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,542 shares of company stock worth $1,581,173 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TARS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

