Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.76.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. This trade represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $886,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,235,083.20. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $114.15 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The company has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.31.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.