Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (ASGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 22nd

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:ASGI opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.38. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $20.35.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile
Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private
infrastructure equity investments from around the world.
