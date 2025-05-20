Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (ASGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 22nd

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:ASGI opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.38. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $20.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund ( NYSE:ASGI Free Report ) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

