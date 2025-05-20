FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0645 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd.
FS Credit Opportunities Stock Down 0.3%
NYSE:FSCO opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80. FS Credit Opportunities has a 1-year low of $5.29 and a 1-year high of $7.23.
